Jockeys’ home struggles continue as visiting Rovers collect all three points

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Newmarket Town 1

Stanway Rovers 4

Newmarket Town’s indifferent campaign took another turn for the worse on Saturday as they were defeated at home by Stanway Rovers.

All appeared to be going well for the hosting Jockeys when Simon Swinton put them in front early on.

However, the visitors from Essex roared back to take a 3-1 lead into the break, before adding a fourth goal late on to rubber stamp their victory.

A disappointed Newmarket manager Kevin Grainger said: “At 1-0 up we made a couple of mistakes to let them back into the game.

“But we have dominated pretty much all of the game. Apart from a 15-minute spell, we were on top.

“We had to change our back four because of injuries and suspensions. The lads we played there are not natural centre-backs, but we cannot use that as an excuse because I thought they did quite well in that position.

“It is frustrating, but it is one of those things. We need to regroup and bounce back as soon as we can.”

Swinton’s second goal of the campaign put Newmarket in the ascendancy, but they were pegged back by Stanway forward Joseph McCracken’s equaliser.

Reuben Mudd made it 2-1 soon after and when James Crisell added a third goal for Rovers, the away side went into the break with a healthy advantage.

Newmarket were on top for much of the second half as they looked to find a way back into the contest at the Bloorie.com Stadium.

Yet, for all of their pressure they could not find a way past visiting goalkeeper Andrew Plummer for a second time and instead it was Stanway that scored again late on when substitute Finn O’Reilly converted his chance.

The defeat — Newmarket’s fourth at home in their last five outings — has left them ninth in the table ahead of this weekend’s trip to Great Yarmouth Town (3pm).

On a more positive note for Newmarket, defender Adam Dalby completed 90 minutes against Stanway as he continues to search for full match fitness after suffering a serious injury, while Luke Seaber-Shinn has also returned to the club.

After making 29 appearances in a yellow shirt last term, the defender moved to Godmanchester Rovers in the summer.

Seaber-Shinn has rejoined the club at the same time as Ryan Phillips has opted to leave.

Phillips only joined Newmarket from Haverhill Borough last month and it is understood he will rejoin his former club after the Jockeys received a seven-day approach.