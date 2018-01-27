Isleham Girls come out on top of end-to-end semi-final clash

Isleham Under-15 Girls booked their place in the final of the League Cup after playing out a goal-laden tie with their Yaxley counterparts.

The two sides shared 10 goals evenly before the outcome was eventually settled on sudden death penalty kicks.

It was Isleham that started the brighter of the two sides, and they were rewarded inside 10 minutes when Annabel Cuthbert broke the deadlock.

The lead was short-lived, though, as Yaxley equalised and then despite losing a player to injury, fired in another three goals to go 4-1 in front.

Isleham were forced to regroup and just before half-time they managed to reduce the arrears when Cuthbert turned in a rebound after Alice Murphy had initially been denied.

More Isleham pressure followed in the second half, and it eventually paid off as Chloe Boneham dragged them to within one goal of their opponents.

And the comeback was completed soon after by Cuthbert, who fired in her hat-trick goal to make it 4-4 and send the encounter into extra-time.

Despite being depleted by injuries, Yaxley continued to push hard during the extra period, although it was Isleham that scored the game’s next goal.

Once again it was Cuthbert that produced to the goods, scoring her fourth goal of proceedings.

However, to Yaxley’s credit they refused to be beaten as time wore on they managed to haul themselves level at five goals apiece.

That intervention forced the match into penalties and both teams had taken five, the score was locked at 3-3 — Connie Cafferkey, Ellie Desborough and Cuthbert all scoring for Isleham.

Now in sudden death, Libby Coleman converted when goalkeeper Elli-Rai Quinn-Nicholls saved Yaxley’s next spot kick, Isleham’s place in the final was secured.

They will now compete for the trophy against Cambridge City on a date to be confirmed.

• Isleham Under-13 Girls extended their winning run of form with a 4-1 victory over Sawston.

Holly Corley bagged a brace during the first half, before second-half goals from Beth Bradley and Molly Harvey made sure of the three points.