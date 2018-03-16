Ipswich Town fan Joseph Sadler’s column: Ugly scenes on and off the pitch

What a sad state of affairs at this once great football club.

Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Sheffield United was far from riveting and damaged any hopes of the ever-suffering Portman Road crowd filling up in time for the visit of The Tigers on a cold Tuesday night.

A mere 13,031 (so they claim), turned up to watch the Blues comfortably beaten by a Hull side who had only won three of their last 34 games on the road as they secured their biggest away win for over four years.

This result all but confirmed their already- ambitious dreams of a play-off spot were dead and buried as far as the Tractor Boys were concerned.

The final whistle, as expected, was greeted with boos and frustration towards the Town manager who, as he always seems to do, played it down in his post-match interview, stating he’ll be seeing this season out, at least.

However, surely Mr McCarthy is now fighting an unwinnable battle with the fans and I’m not sure he could ever bring them back on to his side now.

We’ve heard chants regarding the football on show but, for the first time, it seemed fans were openly chanting for the manager to ‘get out of our club’, booing him directly as he glumly walked down the tunnel.

No investment from upstairs hasn’t helped.

And, admittedly, things might have been different if certain individuals weren’t on the treatment table, but the clear lack of identity and quality in the centre of the park is a severe problem for Town, who do not look like scoring in 180 minutes at home, let alone 90.

Personally, I’d love to see the squad experimented with, introducing more attacking prowess, perhaps through our younger players coming in to the squad, which may add some hope for the future.

But, for now, it’s yet another disappointing and lacklustre campaign.