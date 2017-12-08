Ipswich Town fan Dave Gooderham’s column: Sign Bart to a new deal

Stunning saves that showed off strength, agility and reflexes and earned his side three valuable points.

If I was a national journalist, you would be forgiven for thinking that I was referring to David de Gea’s performance as Man United beat Arsenal on Saturday evening.

But, while the Spanish number one did excel in the bright Emirates lights, he was certainly not alone in displaying some goalkeeping excellence at the weekend.

Step forward, not for the first time, Bartosz Bialkowski, whose double save — twice — rightly earned plaudits in Ipswich’s stunning 4-2 win over Nottingham Forest.

It would be easy — and right — to talk up bargain buy Martin Waghorn, the re-emergence of Grant Ward and the bravery of Mick McCarthy to throw off the shackles.

But my mind keeps wandering back to two moments of sheer brilliance by Bialkowski.

For those that missed them, and they are out there on social media, the Town keeper first denied a driven Daryl Murphy shot before clawing away Tyler Walker’s rebound as the ball rolled agonisingly towards the line.

Before then saving again from Murphy, parrying a powerful header before pushing the rebound away while on his back!

One of them would have rightly backed claims that Bialkowski is the best in the Championship, but two? ‘Unbelievable’ to quote Gary Neville in high-pitched tones.

He is someone who has never settled for a salary on the bench, he has challenged himself, even if it meant dipping down a division or two.

Whether he will still be at this club in January remains to be seen. I like a wager, and I’d be tempted to bet that he is going nowhere unless a lower end Premier League ‘keeper suffers a big injury.

The spotlight then reverts to Marcus Evans. Get Bart signed up on a big contract and we can all rest a little easier.