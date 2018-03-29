Ipswich Town fan Dave Gooderham’s column: Mix of emotions as Mick heads for exit

Excited, fearful, optimistic, thankful. I have a range of emotions as I write this column an hour after Ipswich Town announced they were parting company with Mick McCarthy.

Let’s cut to the chase. For me, the club have 100 per cent made the right decision.

I feel Mick and his relationship with the majority of fans had run a natural course. This reached the point of no return after the events in the derby following Luke Chambers’ late goal.

I also applaud the club for acting quickly. Fresh from the positive news about ticket prices being cut, if not ‘slashed’, the next question was around Mick’s future with many saying they would not commit until a decision was announced.

With that in mind, Marcus Evans had no choice but to move swiftly, one way or another, and now is the time to look to the future, however uncertain.

And that is where it becomes exciting and fearful in almost equal measure.

There is always intrigue around any managerial change. Will it be tried and tested, an up-and-comer or a former fans’ favourite?

For me, I truly hope it is someone making his mark in the lower leagues or the right former player.

But anything post-Mick does come with a risk. We would never have got relegated with him, but I was often bored rigid. I want to be entertained and, so often, that wasn’t the case.

But we must also come to ‘thankful’. When Mick took over, we were staring relegation in the face with a bunch of loanees and expensive first teamers who didn’t seem to care too much about the cause.

Mick turned that around, oversaw an incredible team spirit and brought play-off football back to Portman Road.

His departure was correct but he should also be thanked and leave with his head held high.