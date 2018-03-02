Ipswich Town fan Dave Gooderham’s column: Ipswich more exciting off the pitch

For too long, escapades off-the-pitch have seemed more exciting than events on-the-pitch at Portman Road.

Misdemeanours of Messrs Chopra and Bullard, a reclusive owner and an outspoken manager have all largely overshadowed a perennial mid-table ‘fight’.

And once again, a decent away victory at Preston is overshadowed by talk of season ticket prices and managerial speculation.

Let’s start with the latter, the spectre that has hung around IP1 for far too long.

The ‘will he, won’t he’ soap opera involving Mick McCarthy’s future that should, we are told, be sorted this month.

The latest twists came either side of the impressive win at Deepdale courtesy of Mustapha Carayol’s first goal.

McCarthy’s pre-match press conference was quite gung-ho with the boss not only proclaiming he wants to stay but virtually saying that he expected Marcus Evans to offer him a new deal.

Post-match, we then saw national headlines linking McCarthy with phantom vacancies at Sheffield Wednesday, West Brom and Reading — leading some to question whether Mick’s men had fed this tale to the tabloids.

The question around McCarthy’s future is the only thing keeping season ticket prices off the top of the Portman Road news agenda.

Other clubs have stolen a march on Ipswich with Nottingham Forest coming out this week with a hugely attractive offer.

From a club who are quite similar to Town in terms of past, present and future, let’s hope Evans is watching.

For me, this off-the-pitch intrigue remains more eye-catching than what is happening on the pitch.

That is probably quite unfair as Ipswich enjoyed a pretty good week and remain just in touch of the top six.

The problem is win one, draw one, lose one, seems to be the tale of this season and that ultimately won’t be enough.