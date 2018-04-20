Ipswich Town fan Dave Gooderham’s column: Entertainment key for new boss

This week it was Steven Gerrard’s turn.

I am, of course, referring to the current flavour of the tabloid’s rumour mill with some of the red tops claiming ‘Mr Liverpool’ might be interested in cutting his managerial teeth in Suffolk.

Yes, we would be referred to as ‘Steven Gerrard’s Ipswich’. Yes, the media spotlight would shine bright once again on IP1.

But I am quite certain events would be far different to Roy Keane, who I still believe would have been a capable manager had he been managing a top four Premier League club rather than a side stuck in the Championship for way too long.

The rumours around Gerrard — like Kuqi, the Cowleys and all of the current runners and riders — have largely incurred a mixed reaction.

I can understand that to a degree. I’m all for cheering any new manager from day one — surely we have to?

But, at the same time, there is no obvious frontrunner to fill the vacancy.

It seems every candidate carries a fair amount of risk, though of course that could just be from the fact they would be arriving at a club resting on a shoestring. Personally, I still can’t look beyond Tony Mowbray.

But I also have one plea for the new incumbent: entertain me. Actually, I’ll quantify that: entertain my two young boys, please.

On Saturday, I had the pleasure of attending Tottenham versus Manchester City at Wembley.

This Saturday, they would rather watch the FA Cup semi-final than Bryan Klug’s Ipswich take on Aston Villa.

They are SKY-generation children, but can I really argue after years of mediocrity at Portman Road? Fortunately, they want Ipswich to do well.

But I would just take some attacking football, a bit of confidence on the ball and a return to looking forward to matchdays — for us all. That’s surely not too much to ask.