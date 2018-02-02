Ipswich Town fan Dave Gooderham’s column: Disappointment at more short-termism

Putting aside grotesque transfer fees and wages, the January transfer window, for once, shone as brightly as Jim White’s suit.

We saw huge ambition and risks, players joining rivals, clubs putting everything on the line in pursuit of glory — and safety — and the usual ‘will he, won’t he’ moments. And then there was Ipswich Town.

OK, that was a little harsh considering we signed (short term) Stephen Gleeson and Mustapha Carayol and (loan) Cameron Carter-Vickers, not to mention a string of promising youngsters headed by striker Aaron Drinan.

So there was activity, and in both directions with Tommy Smith’s surprise exit and Flynn Downes heading out on loan, which was equally bemusing to me.

As other Championship rivals flexed their muscles, at both ends of the table, I remain baffled by Ipswich.

I simply have no idea what the plan is, let alone Marcus Evans’ five-point one.

Our line-up on Saturday could include four loanees, at least two of which (Bersant Celina and Carter-Vickers) I would suggest we have no chance of buying.

Our squad then has a further six key players whose contracts run out at the end of the season.

It all seems so thoroughly depressing and it is made worse by the fact we seem to have been here before. Have we learnt nothing?

The players bought in will, I’m sure, largely do a job but what about next season? Do we just wipe out the first-team squad on the whiteboard and start again?

Everything seems so up in the air at the minute.

And is it little wonder when we have no idea who will be leading us in 2018/19.

With the play-offs still looking unlikely, one can only hope that when our likely position of mid-table mediocrity is secured, a decision is made on Mick McCarthy.

Maybe then, we can start truly planning.