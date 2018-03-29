Hall struggle on their own patch

After suffering a 7-1 drubbing at Brentwood Town last week, Mildenhall Town struggled to bounce back during their two recent home fixtures.

Dean Greygoose’s side started positively against Barking on Saturday, but they were unable to convert that into goals.

Andrew Ofosu had two of their better opportunities, both of which he fired over the crossbar after some good build-up play.

Goalscoring chances were at a premium during the second half as a 0-0 draw looked the most likely result.

However, the visitors broke the deadlock 10 minutes from time through Billy Jones’ diving header at the near post and the victory was secured four minutes from time via Ben O’Brien.

Tuesday saw the visit of bottom-of-the-table Romford to Recreation Way, with the two sides going on to play out a goalless draw.

Mildenhall goalkeeper Jake Hallett was forced to make a save late on, while home midfielder Matt Green saw his shot from distance cannon against the crossbar in the dying embers.

Despite collecting one point from those two home matches, Mildenhall have moved up to 16th in the Bostik League North Division ahead of travelling to Haringey Borough (5th) on Saturday (3pm).

That is followed on Monday by a home clash against second-from-bottom Norwich United (3pm).

• On the transfer front, Mildenhall have secured the services of striker Joe Bates, formerly of Histon.

• Mildenhall are holding trials to join their Under-16s team for next season.

The trials will take place at Witchford Village College 3G on April 14 (1pm).

For more information contact mildenhalltownu16academy@hotmail.com

• Soham Town Rangers stretched their unbeaten run to four matches with a 1-1 home draw against Aveley on Saturday.

The Greens took the lead in the 24th minute through striker Sam Mulready, who lifted the ball over visiting goalkeeper Rhys Madden.

It was Mulready’s third goal since he rejoined Soham last month following a stint with Corby Town.

Robbie Mason’s team had chances to double their advantage in the second half but did not take them, presenting Aveley with the chance to claim a share of the spoils.

Tom Richardson duly obliged in the 67th-minute with a header, despite Jon Kaye’s best efforts to keep the ball out on the line.

Soham’s response was positive as they went in search of a winner, yet Aveley held out for a point.

Soham (15th) are at Julius Martin Lane again on Saturday when basement boys Romford will be their visitors (3pm), before they head to Dereham Town (8th) on Monday (3pm).

• Nick Pope — brother of Soham goalkeeper Josh — was an unused substitute in both of England’s recent international matches.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper was selected in the squad on the strength of his performances in the Premier League for Burnley this season, but manager Gareth Southgate opted to use Jordan Pickford and Jack Butland in the friendlies against The Netherlands and Italy respectively.