Greygoose vows to ‘make changes’

Dean Greygoose admits he has now lost patience with his players after their 1-0 home loss to AFC Sudbury stretched their winless league run to 15 matches.

It had been a golden opportunity for the Hall to leapfrog the Yellows, who had sat one place (17th) and two points above them in the Bostik League Division One North table.

But the visitors instead enjoy the climb up the league table as Mildenhall remain in 18th place.

It was a performance their manager said was ‘not good enough’ as he lambasted the attacking ability of his team in recent times and vowed to ‘make changes’ going forward.

Greygoose, who seemed dejected at the final whistle, said: “I’m very disappointed with the way we attacked, I can’t even guess how many set plays and crosses we had, but no-one shot.

“No-one pulled the trigger so I have to make changes, I’ve given people a chance but that’s it, I’ve got to change it.

“We’ve got two or three youngsters who I kept out of the team and they’ve got to be involved because at least they’ll have a go at scoring.

“At the very least they’ll be able to pass the ball properly.”

He said the problem lay in the midfield and forward positions, a problem he sees as his to correct.

Despite the poor run, he is not concerned about the possibility of relegation, feeling confident in his defensive line.

“We will not dominate a game as much as that at this level again,” he said. “But we just didn’t pull the trigger, it’s not even a case of taking the chances.

“It’s a case of me doing my job right now and changing things around.

“It’s got to be a different team on Saturday.

“There’s nothing wrong with the back four and goalkeeper, we don’t look like we’re going to concede many.

“And we beat AFC earlier in the season when they were a far better team, but they — and we — were poor.

“So I’ve just got to be bolder now and make use of two or three 16-year-olds who are crying out to play.”

Mildenhall host mid-table Hertford Town on Saturday (3pm) and Greygoose expects a vast improvement.

He said: “We started well this season, we had a great cup run, and a fairly new team.

“Some of the players I’ve brought in look pretty decent, the centre-half looked a different class. I made the right decision replacing the goalkeeper.

“But we’ve gone off the boil a little. We’re not in danger because we won’t concede many — I’m not worried about relegation.

“We’re chucking points away because the most important thing is to put the ball in the back of the net.”