Greens ready to make late top-10 bid

Manager Robbie Mason is adamant Soham Town Rangers can gate-crash the top 10 of the Bostik League North Division, writes Liam Apicella.

The Greens are currently in 15th place, seven points adrift of the current 10th-placed side Grays Athletic.

However, Mason’s men have three games in hand on the Essex outfit and most of the other teams around them, which provides the opportunity to make up some decent ground.

“We are looking at the top 10 and there is no reason why we cannot achieve it,” he said.

“When you look at our last 11 games they are all winnable.

“We have the likes of Heybridge to play twice and they are a good side, but they have a lot of matches to play so hopefully our energy will kick in.”

After a run of three games without a victory, Soham returned to winning ways on Saturday with a 2-0 triumph at Barking.

Experienced defender Lee Chaffey opened the scoring before the points were made safe by an own goal from Tiob Adeyemi.

It was a result and performance that delighted the boss, who said: “We played well. Everyone knew their jobs and stuck to it.

“We dug in and that is what you need at this level.

“You can have all the quality in the world but if the attitude is not right and the desire is not there you will get beaten.

“We showed how much we wanted it on Saturday and we need to carry that forward.”

On Saturday, Soham are set to play host to an Aveley side that are in 19th, though they have only lost one of their last seven fixtures (3pm).

Mason is aware it will not be an easy contest for his charges, but if they are to achieve their top-10 target, it is the sort of game that they need to take maximum points from.

“I know the Aveley manager from Brightlingsea (James Webster) and since he has gone in there he has got some good players in,” he added.

“They have been a little bit inconsistent until recently — a bit like us, just struggling to get a good run together.

“They are used to playing on the 3G and they might get a shock when they play on our pitch.

“We will take nothing for granted, but it is the sort of game we need to be winning.”

Defender Lewis Endacott may be forced to sit out the game against Aveley with a knee injury, but aside from that Mason has a fully fit squad to select from at Julius Martin Lane.