Greens pegged back late on

Soham Town Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw at home by bottom-of-the-table Romford on Saturday.

In a fairly even opening 45 minutes at Julius Martin Lane, both sides had a man sent off when Romford’s Kris Newby was red-carded for a foul, while Soham’s Will Gardner was dismissed for his reaction to the incident.

Soham started the second half brightly and after a couple of chances went begging they broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute through Lewis Clayton’s low strike from the edge of the box.

Clayton had an opportunity to double the hosts’ lead soon after, while Sam Mulready was also off target as Soham looked to secure the three points.

A second goal failed to materialise, though, and instead it was Romford that found the back of the net 10 minutes from time when Nick Reynolds curled an effort beyond the reach of Josh Pope in the home goal.

The point extended Soham’s unbeaten run of form to five matches, though they have drawn four of those encounters.

• The 16th-placed Greens saw Monday’s trip to Dereham Town postponed because of a waterlogged pitch, with the clash rearranged for April 12.

Tonight they are due in action away at Ware, who are currently down in 20th position (7.45pm).

That is followed on Saturday by a home outing against 14th-placed Witham Town (3pm), with promotion-chasing Heybridge Swifts their visitors on Tuesday (7.45pm).