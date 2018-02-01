Greens continue on upward curve as they beat another play-off contender

Robbie Mason has conceded his Soham Town Rangers side are more comfortable playing against the stronger teams in the Bostik League North Division.

After a run of six games without a victory the Greens have bounced back in style, starting with a 3-1 win at play-off chasers Canvey Island on January 20.

And they continued the good feeling on Saturday with a 3-0 home triumph at the expense of another promotion hopeful — Haringey Borough.

Craig Gillies broke the deadlock with his ninth goal of the season on the stroke of half-time, before Callum Russell and Joe Carden made sure of the outcome after the restart.

“When we play a better quality of opposition, they have a certain gameplan and technical players,” said player-boss Mason.

“They also tend to play with attacking full-backs and that gives our wingers some space to exploit.

“We get more time on the ball and get chances to get our game going.

“But the lower teams will play a rigid 4-4-2 and their defenders stay put.

“It makes it tougher to break down and right now it suits us playing against more expansive sides.”

On Saturday Mason and his men travel to another side in the higher echelons of the division — sixth-placed Maldon & Tiptree (3pm).

And in Kieran Bailey, Soham will be up against a frontman they know well, having had the player on their books for a spell last season.

“Kieran is a relaxed type of player and we will have to watch him closely,” added Mason.

“He can be quiet for a while and then all of a sudden produce that bit of magic that creates a chance or puts the ball in the back of the net.

“As for Maldon, they are a young squad that will look to get the ball down.

“It will be tough, but we are in decent form and go into the game full of confidence.”

It remains to be seen whether striker Gary Cohen will make the trip to Park Drive, with Mason confirming that he has held discussions over a move to league-leading AFC Hornchurch.

There have been a couple of confirmed departures from Julius Martin Lane over recent days, with Alistair Conway joining Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit Haverhill Borough on a dual registration deal.

The winger, who joined Soham from Newmarket Town in the summer, made a positive impact on his Borough debut with a goal in their 2-2 draw at Great Yarmouth Town.

Striker Aundre Wholas-Spencer has also left the club after making just one appearance since arriving from Clapton.

The forward has signed for Essex Senior League side Enfield 1893.