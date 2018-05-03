Greens boss keen to keep squad together for 2018/19 campaign

After ending the season in relatively positive fashion, Robbie Mason has urged his Soham Town Rangers squad to stick together.

The Greens struggled to produce consistent form for parts of the 2017/18 Bostik League North Division campaign, but things improved in the closing stages as Mason’s men lost just seven of their final 17 games.

It meant Soham, who required a dramatic final-day victory to guarantee their Step 4 status 12 months earlier, ended up safely in 13th position — their best finish since coming 11th in 2014/15.

And having stabilised things at Julius Martin Lane, Mason is hopeful his current crop of players will return for another crack next term.

“Everybody knows the problems we had with players leaving last season and then again in the summer,” said the player-boss, whose side lost 2-1 at Heybridge Swifts on Saturday when Sam Mulready was on target.

“We also had a couple of players that were not happy earlier in the season, but now we have got together a good group that all want to work hard for each other.

“We added some experience with the likes of Jon Kaye, Lee Chaffey and Erkan Okay (player-assistant) and that helped a lot. It provided a calmness on and off the pitch.

“The big task now is stop those players leaving. I would never stop anybody moving up to a higher level. I will do what I can to help any player who wants to do that.

“The frustration comes when players drop down a level for a bit of extra money.

“If the lads look around the dressing room, they will see how good a squad we have got here now.

“There are some great options and if we can stick together, get more games under our belts, who knows what we can do next season?

“If we started with the squad that ended the season, we would have been much closer to the play-offs.”