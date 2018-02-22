Ely look to bounce back from recent hefty loss

While he is keen to see improvement from the recent reverse fixture, Brady Stone has insisted there will be no pressure on his Ely City players when they travel to Coggeshall Town on Tuesday (7.45pm), writes Liam Apicella.

Promotion-hunting Coggeshall hammered Ely 6-0 at the Ellgia Stadium on February 3 — a result that left Stone bitterly disappointed.

The Robins, who are without a Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division fixture this weekend, have a quick chance to make amends next week when they head for West Street.

“They are one of the best sides we have played this year and it was one of our worst performances,” said Stone.

“When you put those two things together, you end up with the result we got.

“We have to perform much better, but there is also no pressure on us — they are the big favourites.

“It is a free hit. We will go there looking to give a good account of ourselves and hopefully take something off a very good team.”

Ely go into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat at Wroxham on Saturday.

Despite dominating parts of the encounter at Trafford Park, the visitors were unable to respond to Payton Swatman’s 20th-minute effort.

“If you look at the overall 90 minutes we deserved something from the game,” added Stone.

“We did not start very well and to be fair they scored a very good goal.

“But we dominated the second half without creating too much in the final third.

“On too many occasions the final ball let us down, but we still caused problems.

“I cannot fault the lads for their workrate and how they approached the game — it was just one of those days.”

On the transfer front, striker Jonathan Brown has returned to his former club Soham United on a dual registration deal.

Brown, who signed in the summer, scored five goals in 20 appearances for Ely.

Stone said: “Injuries and suspensions have meant it has been a bit stop-start for him, but he has done great for us.

“He is a really great lad and we wish him well for the future.”