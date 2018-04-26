Ely banish memories of last year to lift CIC

CAMBRIDGESHIRE

INVITATION CUP FINAL

WING PLAY: Jamie Thurlbourne looks to start an Ely attack. Picture: Mark Westley

Ely City 2

Cambridge Utd Dev 1

If ever a performance encapsulated Brady Stone’s Ely City tenure, this was it.

Four years ago Stone and his assistant Martin Grey inherited a club on a worrying slide.

INSTANT IMPACT: Sam Reed (14) turns the ball home at the back post to equalise for Ely. Picture: Mark Westley

Relegation from the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division felt inevitable and it duly arrived at the end of the 2014/15 campaign.

However, rather than wallow in self pity, the Robins rolled up their sleeves and have not looked back.

They gained promotion back to Step 5 at the first time of asking, followed by a club-record run to the last 16 of the Buildbase FA Vase.

And it was capped off on Monday evening at The Abbey Stadium with a come-from-behind victory in the Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup final — sealing the club’s fifth triumph in the competition.

CUP WINNER: Deakan Napier fires in the winning goal. Picture: Mark Westley

As was the case 12 months ago when they were beaten by Cambridge City, it seemed Ely were going to be the bridesmaids once again when Tom Knowles put Cambridge United’s young professionals in front midway through the second half.

Yet, as they have done on numerous occasions during Stone’s stint at the helm, Ely rallied against the odds and were rewarded by goals from substitute Sam Reed and Deakan Napier, the latter of whom struck in the first minute of stoppage time to spark wild scenes of celebration.

“It was a gutsy performance. We knew what they were going to be about — they are a strong team,” said the triumphant boss.

“We needed to play high and not give them a second on the ball. We knew we would tire, but that is when we had to dig in.

GET IN: Sam Reed and Tom Williams celebrate Ely's equaliser. Picture: Mark Westley

“At 1-0 down it could have got worse, but we showed a never-say-die attitude — we have done since Martin and I have been in charge.

“It has been a bit of rollercoaster ride. Every year seems to get better.

“We needed to win something. We do not want to be the nearly men.

“We got here last year and the main talk before the game was all about making sure there was not a repeat.

“We owed it to ourselves to put in a performance. There was some regrets last year — this time there are none.”

With contracts at League Two Cambridge United up for grabs in the summer, the anticipation was that the youthful U’s would race out of the traps, eager to make an impression.

STAR PLAYER: Deakan Napier was named Man of the Match. Picture: Mark Westley

But, aside from Matthew Foy heading against the crossbar in the fourth minute, it was Ely that posed all the questions in the attacking third during the first half.

Jamie Thurlbourne shot off target with his usually reliable left foot after five minutes, while moments later an off-balance Napier could not keep his effort down.

In the 28th minute right-back Daniel Jeffrey ventured forward and sent a powerful drive from 30 yards just over Finley Iron’s crossbar, while Alex Theobald’s shot from Alex Brown’s left-wing cross went the same way.

The remainder of the half saw Ely stick to their task, with the tireless Napier leading from the front as he snapped away at the Cambridge defenders, refusing to give them a moment’s peace.

And yet it was a different story at the start of the second half. Ely looked a yard off the pace, though some credit should go to the Cambridge players who started to move the ball around much more efficiently than in the opening 45 minutes.

They should have gone in front in the 55th minute when Foy cut the ball back for Prince Mutswungama, but from six yards out the midfielder scuffed wide.

Five minutes later Foy worked himself enough space on the edge of the box with a smart turn to get away a shot, which he duly blazed wildly off target.

The pressure continued and it eventually told in the 67th minute via Knowles.

The winger’s left-footed effort from 20 yards out was not the cleanest, but the ball was always spinning away from Ely goalkeeper Harry Reynolds and nestled in the bottom corner.

Cambridge were now in the ascendancy and it forced Ely to roll the dice. They committed more men forward and it should have paid off 20 minutes from time, but substitute Sam Goodge skewed his attempt wide when he had more time than he realised.

Nevertheless, Ely continued to plug away and in the 79th minute they got their reward.

Captain Jamie Alsop floated a free-kick towards the back post for James Seymour, who headed across the face of goal for Reed to fire home just three minutes after he had entered the action.

And just when everyone was preparing themselves for the lottery of a penalty shootout, Napier produced the trophy-clinching moment.

Reed dummied Goodge’s cross from the right and while Iron got hands to Napier’s cleanly-struck half-volley, the ball squirmed away from his grasp and crossed the line.

Ely: Reynolds, Jeffrey, Alsop, Walter, Williams, L Reed, Brown (Goodge 65), Seymour, Napier, Theobald (Sewell 88), Thurlbourne (S Reed)

Journal Man of the Match — Deakan Napier

• Ely (14th) travel to Kirkley & Pakefield (13th) on Saturday (3pm) and host Ipswich Wanderers (23rd) on Tuesday (7.45pm).