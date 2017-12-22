Diss boss looking for a reaction to home defeat

Jason Cook has called on his Diss Town players to show a better attitude over the Christmas period.

The Tangerines had recently put three straight Thurlow Nunn League First Division victories on the board, before putting in a good performance during a 3-1 defeat on the road at promotion-chasing Whitton United.

However, Cook’s men were turned over 3-0 on Saturday on their own patch by a Cornard United side that had only won on four occasions prior to that triumph.

It was a result and performance that left Cook bitterly disappointed. And, ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Team Bury (3pm) and the Boxing Day visit of neighbouring Debenham LC (11am), he wants to see much improvement.

“It was very disappointing — our heads were not in the game,” he said.

“It looked like some of the lads looked at where Cornard were in the league and thought it was going to be easy, but it was always going to be tough.

“If I could have made eight or nine substitutions, I would have done.

“Now we need to regroup and regain our focus. We have a good squad, but that counts for little if you do not work hard.

“On paper Team Bury is a game we should look to be winning, but we need to treat them with respect and be professional.

“And Debenham is a derby — those type of games can go either way but if we approach it properly, that improves our chances.

“The lads have been looking forward to that one for a little while.”

While Cook is keen to move on quickly from the Cornard clash, it did mark debuts for recent arrivals Cory Gittens and Anton O’Donoghue.

Midfielder Gittens has joined after falling down the pecking order at Premier Division Stowmarket Town, while defender O’Donoghue has switched from upcoming opponents Team Bury.

Both players are currently lacking match fitness, but Cook is confident they will prove to be important members of the team.

“We are really pleased to have got them and they will add plenty to our set-up,” said Cook, who has a fully fit squad to select from over the Christmas period.

“Anton has probably lost his way in football a little bit and his fitness is not quite there, but he is going to be a good full-back for us.

“Everyone knows what Cory is about — he is a great player.

“Again, he needs to work on his fitness, but once he is up and running he will show he is a very clever midfielder.”