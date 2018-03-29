Disappointment for Town

After the highs of beating league-leading Felixstowe & Walton United away from home, Newmarket Town have been brought back down to earth of late.

The Jockeys were held to a 1-1 draw at the Bloorie.com stadium on Saturday afternoon by Gorleston, with Lewis Whitehead on target for the home side.

And that was followed on Tuesday evening by a 1-0 defeat at the hands of 15th-placed Great Yarmouth Town on Tuesday evening.

Those results have left Michael Shinn’s charges ninth in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division ahead of Saturday’s trip to seventh-placed Stanway Rovers (3pm).

Newmarket are also in action on Tuesday when neighbouring Ely City will be their visitors (7.45pm).

• Former Newmarket winger Jamie Thurlbourne had a positive home debut for his new club Ely City after he found the net against Long Melford on Saturday.

However, it was not enough to secure all three points for the Robins as Callum Hemson replied for the visitors to secure a 1-1 draw for the visiting Villagers.

Ely, who are without a league victory since hammering Melford 5-1 on February 10, will aim to halt that slide when table-topping Felixstowe visit the Ellgia Stadium on Saturday (3pm).