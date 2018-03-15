Debutant secures Jockeys a point

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Newmarket Town 2

Thetford Town 2

A competitive and closely-fought game in which Thetford twice led — only for the hosts to hit back — gave both sides a deserved point on Saturday.

However, despite having shown good character by battling back twice to salvage a share of the spoils, for Newmarket their winless run has now stretched to five matches.

Andrew Wood gave Thetford a perfect start within the first six minutes.

A long free-kick from goalkeeper Will Viner was expertly brought down by Wood and his powerful low shot was too much for Newmarket number one Alex Archer to handle.

Newmarket soon drew level when Stephen Spriggs delivered a cross that picked out Lewis Whitehead, who finished with aplomb.

Unperturbed by the setback, Thetford regained their lead when Wood’s deflected effort deceived Archer.

The second half continued in much the same vein with Thetford seeking to add more comfort to their lead and Newmarket searching for a leveller.

Midway through the second half it was the home side that scored the game’s fourth goal.

A corner delivered with venom was powerfully headed home by an unmarked Leon Antoine, who had signed for Newmarket the previous day.

Thetford came closest to winning the game when a free-kick from Max Melanson struck the post.

Things are set to get even tougher for Newmarket (12th) on Saturday when they travel to league-leading Felixstowe & Walton United (3pm).

• After the previous week’s game at Saffron Walden Town was snowed off, Ely City’s home match with Ipswich Wanderers on Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Tomorrow night Brady Stone’s men head for Thetford Town, before travelling to Coggeshall Town on Tuesday (both 7.45pm).