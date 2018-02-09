Dave Gooderham’s Ipswich Town column: Mick has to make top six

It’s getting a bit silly.

The last week has seen the ridiculous Leeds United managerial conveyor belt continue and then Barnsley start the search for a new manager.

The social media response from a section of #itfc? I’ll drive Mick McCarthy to <please insert name of town/city here>.

The same applied when Martin O’Neill’s future with Ireland was uncertain before he eventually turned down Stoke City.

The ironic thing is that Leeds, Barnsley and most Championship clubs would be lucky to have McCarthy and he would almost certainly quite quickly turn their fortunes around.

The same, of course, happened at Portman Road – though it seems like a distant memory at present.

Rightly or wrongly, McCarthy is the man that many, many Town fans can’t wait to see the back of.

It has spawned a situation where some fans - and I hope only a tiny minority - are actually a little disappointed, or neutral at best, by an away win at Sunderland.

Follow this up with an expected three points at home to Burton on Saturday, and Ipswich’s unlikely pursuit of the play-offs is still on.

For me, a top six finish remains the only way Mick can win back the fans - and even that might not be enough for some supporters.

The manager is wily enough to use this to his advantage. The ‘them and us’ is a classic technique in the dressing room for making a squad tight-knit, only this time McCarthy will be saying ‘let’s show them’ while pointing a finger at a big section of his own fans.

Until we know how this season is going to end, we seem certain to be left with silence from the owner, uncomfortable and often derisory statements from the manager and apathy from the terraces.

And all this from a team still with a chance of a top six finish. Silly, hey?...