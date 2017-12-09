Cold conditions force postponements

Soham Town Rangers’ winning run of form has been halted by the freezing conditions.

The Greens — victorious in their last three outings — had been due to travel to Cheshunt in the Bostik League Division One North.

However, an early pitch inspection at Theobalds Lane has deemed the playing surface unfit for play and the match will now be rearranged for a later date.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, Halstead Town’s home clash against Swaffham Town has also been called off, as has Team Bury’s encounter versus league-leading Woodbridge Town at Ram Meadow.

Framlingham Town, meanwhile, have seen their trip to Wisbech St Mary postponed.