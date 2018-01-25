Brown brings a different dimension to Robins

Ely City boss Brady Stone is pleased to have secured Dan Brown’s services on a one-month loan deal, writes Liam Apicella.

The left-footed attacker is Mildenhall Town’s sixth highest appearance maker in the Bostik League North Division this term, but with three goals to his name, he has found starting opportunities limited of late.

As a result the former Soham Town Rangers man has been granted permission to switch to Ely, and he made his debut during Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Stanway Rovers in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

“Dan is someone we have admired for the last two or three seasons,” said Stone.

“He was a handful against us last season so we know what he is all about.

“He did well against Stanway. He had a couple of chances and showed great workrate.

“Dan will bring us another dimension because he likes to use his pace and run the channels.

“Hopefully that forces teams to go a bit deeper and it gives our midfield a bit more space to play.”

Asked whether the striker might extend his stay at the Ellgia Stadium beyond one month, Stone added: “We will have a chat with Dean (Greygoose, Mildenhall manager) at the end of the arrangement and see what he wants to do.

“Dan is here to get some confidence and hopefully get us some goals.

“If it is possible to keep him for longer we would be keen to explore that.”

The draw with Stanway came late for Ely, who found themselves 1-0 down at the break before Alex Theobald struck in stoppage time to salvage a point.

The 10th-placed Robins travel to a struggling Walsham-le-Willows on Saturday (3pm), but Stone is not expecting an easy encounter.

“There are no easy games at this level and nobody gives you points,” he said.

“We know what they are about — it is going to be tough.

“But we are going there to win and if we play well we will have a good chance.

• Ely’s Hinchingbrooke Cup tie against Huntingdon Town on Tuesday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch — a new date is to be confirmed.