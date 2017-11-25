BOSTIK LEAGUE: One in one out at Mildenhall

Mildenhall Town have boosted their defensive options going into this afternoon's (Nov 25) big FA Trophy clash at Lancaster City, while there has also been a departure from the club.

Dean Greygoose has made Walsham-le-Willows' centre-half Tom Debenham his second signing from the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, having taken forward Tanner Call from Thetford Town ahead of last Saturday's 2-2 draw at Grays Athletic.

Debenham has played at Step Three level before, during his spell with Bury Town ahead of joining lower-league Walsham.

He was one of the two defenders Greygoose had been in talks with to boost his injury-ravaged squad - with up to seven first-team players out ahead of this weekend.

Meanwhile, Hall's hero of the last round of the Buildbase FA Trophy, Craig Calver, is reported to have left the club.

Elsewhere, Thurlow Nunn Premier Division Newmarket Town have seen another departure with Ryan McGeorge having made the move up to Southern League Premier Division side St Ives Town.

* For a round-up of today's football, log back onto this website this evening.