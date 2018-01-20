BOSTIK LEAGUE: Needham Market and Bury Town make loan signings

Needham Market have boosted their Premier Division survival bid with loan additions from Billericay Town and Colchester United, while North Division play-off chasers Bury Town have borrowed a midfielder from them.

Brendan Ocran is a defender or attacking winger who joins up with Needham on a one-month loan from divisional title chasers Billericay Town, while Callum Sturgess arrives from SkyBet League Two side Colchester United for the same initial spell and is described as a left-side full-back who can play at wing-back or as a winger.

NEW ADDITIONS: There have been two new players coming in at Needham Market ahead of this afternoon's home game

Ocran, 20, joined Billericary in the summer having previously been on Colchester United's books. He came through Barnet's academy before joining Cockfosters and had a loan spell at King's Langley in August.

Sturgess joined The U's Under-23s squad in August from Crystal Palace where he had been playing as a left-back.

The Needham Market club website says both players are highly regarded by their parent clubs and the duo's deals were confirmed on Friday, meaning they are both available to play in the Marketmen's home clash with play-off chasing Hendon at Bloomfields this afternoon (Jan 20, 3pm).

Meanwhile, play-off chasing Bury Town have boosted their ranks with the loan addition of Needham midfielder Armani Schaar.

A deal was completed between the two clubs this morning, in time for the registration deadline for today's game at Aveley.

Schaar joined Needham earlier this season and has a background in football freestyling.

