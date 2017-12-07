BOSTIK LEAGUE: Miller joins AFC

AFC Sudbury have secured the services of experienced defender Ian Miller.

The 34-year-old, who has previously captained Cambridge United and played for Ipswich Town, started the current season on the books of Cambridge City.

Miller went on to make 24 appearances in all competitions for the Lilywhites before his departure was announced last week.

It is believed there was plenty of interest in the former Bury Town, Boston United, Darlington and Grimsby Town centre-back, but it is AFC that have won the race for his signature.

The move will also reunite the AFC Academy coach with first-team manager Mark Morsley, with the pair having previously worked together at Needham Market.

Miller will be in the squad for Saturday’s home Bostik League Division One North encounter against Haringey Borough (3pm).