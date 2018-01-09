Search

BOSTIK LEAGUE: Mildenhall bring in new goalkeeper

NEW 'KEEPER: Mildenhall boss Dean Greygoose has signed a goalkeeper on loan from Norwich City
Mildenhall Town boss Dean Greygoose has filled the club’s goalkeeping vacancy with the loan signing of Jake Hallett from Norwich City.

Following Sam Roach’s recent departure for Histon, ex-Ipswich Town trainee Jacob Marsden had been featuring between the posts for the Mildenhall.

However, after helping the Hall to record a 2-1 win at Canvey Island on Saturday, Marsden informed Greygoose that he had been handed a trial with League of Ireland Premier Division champions Cork City.

It left Greygoose — a former professional goalkeeper himself — with a potential headache ahead of tonight’s home clash with Maldon & Tiptree, but that has now been eased by Hallett’s arrival.

“We are really pleased for Jacob and hopefully he gets a deal out there,” said Greygoose.

“He told me Saturday night about the trial, but you would never have known with the performance he put in at Canvey — he was great for us.

“We will have to wait and see what happens with him, but we are pleased to have got Jake on board.”

Twenty-year-old Hallett, who was part of Southampton’s academy before switching to the Canaries, has previous Bostik League North Division experience from a stint with Norwich United in 2016.

