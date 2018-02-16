BOSTIK LEAGUE: Hall sign new striker

Mildenhall Town manager Dean Greygoose has bolstered his attacking options with the signing of Andrew Ofosu.

The striker, who is the elder brother of current Mildenhall loanee Claudio, has previously worked with Greygoose at Haverhill Rovers.

And now the pair will be reunited at Recreation Way, with Ofosu's debut potentially coming during tomorrow's Bostik League North Division home encounter against play-off chasing Potters Bar Town (3pm).

The 23-year-old has spent the majority of the current campaign on the books of Evo-Stik South East outfit Hayes & Yeading.