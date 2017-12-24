BOSTIK LEAGUE: AFC Sudbury loan goalkeeper after injury to Walker

AFC Sudbury have completed the loan signing of Chlemsford City's Jake Jessup in time to face the club who briefly signed him in the summer, Mildenhall Town.

The 24-year-old has been brought into Mark Morsley's squad on a month's loan to cover for Paul Walker's absence, after the Yellows number one broke a finger in training on Thursday.

AFC Sudbury Academy goalkeeper Curtis Childs deputised in Saturday's 4-1 home defeat to top four side Dereham Town.

Jessup, who was with Bostik League Premier Division side Lowestoft Town last season (21 appearances) ahead of a summer move to Mildenhall Town, before moving to Chlemsford City ahead of the start of the season, is set to make his debut for his new Division One North side at Mildenhall on Boxing Day (1pm).

The shot stopper was recently on loan at Premier Division Thurrock and had spells on loan with both Great Yarmouth Town and Norwich United in the Thurlow Nunn League last season.

* For live updates of Monday's derby between Mildenhall and AFC Sudbury, follow @HannahDolman1 on Twitter, while @russclaydon will provide updates of Bury Town's home game with Soham Town Rangers (also 1pm).