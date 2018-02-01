Boss delighted as Jockeys win well

New Newmarket Town manager Michael Shinn was pleased with his side’s performance at both ends of the pitch during Saturday’s 4-0 victory at Fakenham Town.

In what was Shinn’s first game in charge since he took over from Kevin Grainger, the Jockeys cruised to the three points in tricky conditions in Norfolk.

Lewis Whitehead helped himself to a brace, while Jordan Lambert and substitute Sam Gomarsall also got their names on the scoresheet.

It was a second big victory in as many weekends for Newmarket, who thrashed Walsham-le-Willows 5-0 in Grainger’s final game at the helm.

Shinn said: “Now that we are getting the majority of players back from injury we have a squad that is capable of doing two things.

“They can play some really good football, but they also work hard and stay compact.

“When I came in as assistant (in October), Kev and I identified that we were often too open and too many players were dragged out of their positions.

“It meant we had to score two, three or four goals to win matches and while we have the talent to do that, you cannot keep going on that way.

“In the last of couple of weeks we have started to show a different side to us.

“Fakenham had the odd spell in the game but we kept it tight and cleared the danger.”

Newmarket are on the road again on Saturday, this time travelling to Long Melford (3pm).

Shinn is anticipating a tough outing against the 15th-placed Villagers, who came from two goals down to beat Newmarket 3-2 at the Bloorie Stadium earlier in the season, as well as defeating promotion-hunting Brantham Athletic 1-0 at the weekend.

“I had not been here long when they turned us over after being two goals down,” added the Newmarket player-manager, whose team sit sixth in standings.

“They have a good coach, a good manager and are enjoying some good results at the moment. It is going to be very difficult.

“It is easy to look at the league table, see they are in the bottom half and assume it is going to be a straightforward game, but there is no such thing at this level.

“Every team in this division has a big result or two in them.

“We have to make sure we keep up the intensity levels, play our football and stay organised — that is how you win games of football.”

Shinn is hoping to have signed a new addition by the time Newmarket make the trip to Stoneylands, with the player in question comfortable either in defence or midfield.

However, that will not trigger the start of a shopping spree for the 33-year-old.

“Normally when you get a manager’s job it is because the team is doing badly,” he said.

“So you try to bring in a few players to freshen it up and stamp your mark on the club.

“That is not the case here — I have a lot of trust and belief in the players we already have.

“We do not need to make wholesale changes or rock the boat in any way.

“If we can bring in this lad who is versatile, that is great, but apart from that I am really happy with what I have.”