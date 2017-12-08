Back to basics for Robins

Brady Stone has stressed there is no secret formula behind the winning streak his Ely City side have put together over recent weeks, writes Liam Apicella.

Instead, the Robins boss believes it is a back-to-basics approach that has propelled his team up to fifth in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Ely have put six straight league victories on the board, the latest of which was a 3-1 home triumph over Wivenhoe Town on Saturday evening.

“We have been doing the basics right,” said Stone.

“Sometimes teams turn up and expect to win, but you have to earn the right.

“There are so many fine margins in football so you have to be ruthless and we are — in both boxes.

“There is a real confidence developing and a great team spirit.

“Friendships are being made off the pitch and that is showing on the pitch.”

Ely will look to make it seven wins on the bounce away at Hadleigh United on Saturday (3pm).