Academy aims to boost funds to help improve Rec Way base

Mildenhall Town’s Academy is hosting a fund-raiser on Sunday at Recreation Way.

The event, which will see Mildenhall’s Under-12s, 13s and 14s all in action, has been organised to help raise funds for further ground development, with the Bostik League North Division side keen to extend their clubhouse.

Academy coach Alfie Tate said: “It is a great chance for us to help raise vital funds for the club, but also an excellent opportunity for our young players to showcase their talents on the first-team pitch in front of a good crowd.

“The academy has had a great year and we hope the local community can come down and support the boys and the club.”

A number of events are planned for the day, including a penalty shoot-out, raffle and a barbecue.

Entry is free, with matches being played throughout the day.