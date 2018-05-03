Ex-Mildenhall bowler Mills set to make his return for Suffolk

Head coach Andy Northcote says exciting times are ahead with the inclusion of England international Tymal Mills in Suffolk’s Twenty20 squad for this weekend’s opening group games, writes Nick Garnham.

Former Mildenhall paceman Mills has agreed to play in the first three of Suffolk’s four double-header group games, but his congenital back condition means he will only feature in one game each day.

Suffolk open their T20 campaign versus old rivals Norfolk at Woolpit on Sunday and then travel to Peterborough to face Cambridgeshire 24 hours later on Bank Holiday Monday.

The first matches will start at 11am, with the second scheduled to begin 45 minutes after their conclusion, which is likely to be around 2.30pm.

Josh Cantrell, who struck 93 for visitors Cambridge MCCU in the second of the two T20 warm-up matches Suffolk won on the same day at Sudbury at fortnight ago, is required by the university side.

All-rounder Michael Comber is also unavailable, while slow left-armer Joe Ellis-Grewal misses out as Suffolk have opted for Jake Wakelin and Jake Foley as their two spinners.

Left-arm fast bowler Mills, who is aiming to build up his fitness ahead of England’s international summer and Sussex’s upcoming T20 Blast campaign, is poised to play for Suffolk for the first time in five years.

Northcote said: “Having someone of Tymal’s experience is going to be invaluable to the group.

“He will only play one game a day, but just having someone there who is a Suffolk lad who has played at the highest level and wants to be involved and help our squad will be incredible. Exciting times are ahead for me and the squad.”

Northcote said Sudbury bowler Billy Moulton-Day, who has wintered well and proved his fitness, will play in the matches Mills does not.

Jed Cawkwell, who did not feature at all last season due to work commitments after impressing in his 2016 debut season, returns to bolster the batting line-up.

Northcote added: “We are delighted to have Jed back following his successful first year with us. He should be available most games and is a wonderful addition being solid yet versatile.

“Jake Foley has recently moved to the Woodbridge area and captains Colchester & East Essex at the age of 23, so has a good head on him. He offers us something different bowling leg spin.”

Suffolk squad: Jaik Mickleburgh, Jed Cawkwell, Adam Ball, Darren Batch, Ben Shepperson, Kyran Young, Adam Mansfield (capt & wkt), Tom Rash, Tymal Mills, Billy Moulton-Day, James Poulson, Jake Wakelin, Jake Foley.

Suffolk will play Buckinghamshire in the second round of the Unicorns KO Trophy at Ipswich School on Sunday, May 20.