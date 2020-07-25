John Gosden's Newmarket superstar mare Enable showed a scintillating late turn of speed to leave her rivals without a chance and become the first ever three-times winner of the Flat racing's big prize, the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot.

Jockey Frankie Detorri, haven ridden along in second in the three runner field of the 1m4f Group 1 event, picked his moment threw furlongs from home to reel in last year's Irish Derby winner Sovereign.

It was then a sight to behold as Dettori checked back where Aidan O'Brien's other contender, Japan, was before signalling for Enable to speed ahead for a comfortable victory.

Enable (Frankie Dettori) wins an historic third King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes.Ascot 25.7.20 Pic: Edward Whitaker/Racing Post. (39166100)

"She is back in top order, there is no doubt about that," said trainer Gosden to ITV, following on from her second-placed finish to Ghaiyyath in the Eclipse three weeks ago.

"We have been thrilled with her.

"I remember Dahlia and all those great, great ones that have won it twice and to win this three times and come back from injury and do it as a four and five year old, she is quite some race mare."

Enable and Frankie Dettori with John Gosden after winning The King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes.Ascot 25.7.2020.Pic Dan Abraham-focusonracing.com. (39166099)

It followed up the wins in the world-famous race in 2017 and last year, taking theKhalidAbdullah-owned Enable to 11 Group 1 victories, one more than the great Frankel.

In his post-race TV interview Detorri, whose seven wins in the race has seen him draw level with Lester Piggott's record, said: "She is unbelievable; a six-year-old and John has done a great job to keep her going.

"Three King George's has never been done before and now we will try the impossible and three Arcs!

"I meant what a horse. What can you say? I love her so much. She is my favourite girl.

"I spoke to John at length this morning and said I am not going to break stride. Obviously Japan is the horse to beat but if he wants to follow me no problems with that, she is very versatile.

"She was amazing. She made it look so easy. She is six and no spring chicken. To put in a performance like that is great."

