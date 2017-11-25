Cricket club boosted by return of high-scoring wicketkeeper

Luke Youngs believes he can bring vital experience and knowledge to a burgeoning young team on his return to Haverhill Cricket Club.

The 24-year-old was last week unveiled by the club as their exciting new player, having spent the last two seasons at East Anglian Premier League side Mildenhall.

SECOND-EVER APPEARANCE: A young Luke Youngs is congratulated by dad and vice-captain Simon Youngs during Luke's second match as Haverhill wicketkeeper

The cricketer, who has also played football for Haverhill Borough, began his career at Haverhill before moving to Mildenhall in 2015.

He helped them gain promotion to the top flight, as they won the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Division One Championship, handy with the bat as well as his fast hands behind the wicket.

But he struggled to commit fully last season, as he undertook his final year at university, and only made two appearances for the Wamil Way side.

He also made some appearances for a local club in Sussex, while at university.

The respiratory physiologist said: “I spoke to Mildenhall and we agreed it was time to move on, I’m not sure I can give as much time with my job as I would like.

“I had a few options but, after speaking to Adam Dellar, I just really wanted to come back to Haverhill.

“It’s mad that I’m coming back as one of the senior players, it’s such a young and ambitious side. I’m still young but I’m going to be one of the oldest in the team.

“When I first played for Haverhill, I had never played anywhere else and I was doing it all for the first time.

“And I didn’t have much responsibility then either. But I’ve definitely learned a lot and grown as a player since then. And I like to think I have matured as a person and as a keeper.

“I hope I can bring even more to the team than I did the first time.

“And I can also bring ideas and the experience I’ve gained from playing for other clubs.

“I’m looking forward to taking on a more senior role actually and want to help teach the younger players if I can.

“There’s obviously a long winter but I can’t wait to get back with the team next year.”