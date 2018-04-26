Collapse with bat is costly for Worlington

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Worlington (151) lost to

Maldon (189)

by 38 runs

A new-look Worlington side got their 2018 campaign off to a losing start on Saturday.

Jimmy Watson — captaining the side in the absence of the injured Richard Ford — won the toss and inserted Maldon into bat.

Charlie Tunstall was the first to strike, removing opener Chris Harris for 8 courtesy of a fine catch from Matt Wittish.

Debutant Mark Nunn then removed fellow opener Max Bryant to leave Maldon on 38-2.

Matt Wild was joined by the experienced Ian Elliott and the pair compiled a stand of exactly 100 before a run out saw Wild depart for a watchful 27.

Wittish (2-21) then dismissed both Elliott (82) and keeper batsman Jimmy Ainscough (12).

Another new Worlington recruit, Sri Lankan off-spinner Nuwan Jayasena, delivered his 10-over spell at a cost of 39 runs, although remained wicketless.

Nunn returned to the attack and added four further wickets in quick succession, as the former Bury St Edmunds and Suffolk all-rounder finished with the impressive figures of 5-14 from 9.1 overs with Maldon all out for 189.

Worlington’s top three all made useful starts in reply with Graham Ford (21), Ziaf Kulasi (46) and Jimmy Watson (37) helping their side reach 127-3.

However, two run outs followed by damaging spells from Harris (3-20), Elliott (2-16) and Matt Anderson (2-32) brought about the Suffolk side’s collapse with the final seven wickets to fall at an additional cost of just 24 runs.

Worlington host Frinton-on-Sea II on Saturday (12.30pm).

• In Division Five, Worlington II (212-6) lost out by seven wickets against Nowton (213-3).

Thomas Baugh (81) and Adam Gallop (76) scored half centuries for Worlington, but they struggled to make significant breakthroughs with the ball.

They head to Stowupland on Saturday (12.30pm).