Clubs merge to form Burwell & Exning CC

Following months of discussion, the merger between Burwell and Exning Cricket Clubs has been finalised.

The two clubs confirmed their intention to go under the same umbrella in October 2016, with the plan to field teams in the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League and the Cambridgeshire & Huntingdonshire Cricket League.

SET TO FEATURE: Tim Catley could be part of the first team

That has now come to fruition, with Burwell & Exning Cricket Club officially being born on January 10.

Wayne Hardy was the chairman of Burwell CC and he will hold the same role as part of the new venture.

Discussing the decision to unite forces, Hardy believes the new club could end up setting a trend.

“I would not be at all surprised to see this happen more and more,” he said.

“There are a lot of clubs out there that are struggling at the moment.

“There are a lot of clubs in a small geographical area around here competing for the same players, something has to give.

“If you are going to do it, the time should be when you are in a reasonable and steady position — that was the case at Burwell.

“This has not been rushed in to — we have been talking about this since August and the time was right for all of the parties concerned.

“We are joining up with a club that possesses a similar ethos and history to ourselves.”

The newly-formed club is planning to field five Saturday teams and one friendly side on Sundays, with home matches shared between Mingay Park at Burwell and Cotton End Road in Exning.

Last season there were three divisions between Premier League Burwell and Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Exning, but Hardy has stressed that now they are one and the same, every player will be given the same opportunities.

“We are going to make team selection in all of the sides up for grabs,” he added.

“It has not only got to feel right, it also needs to perform like a merged club.

“We do not want Exning to be perceived or ever treated from within the club as an acquisition. It would go wrong if that was to happen.

“The teams, and the representation of the players in those teams, has to be fair. It will be based on the likes of availability, form and fitness — all the things you would normally expect.

“I am hopeful that at least a couple of Exning players from last season will get into our first team.

“Tim Catley, to name one, is someone that has the ability to play in the first team and he has indicated he is keen to do so.

“The second team will probably be a fairly even split, as will the thirds and the fourths.”

Joe Tetley, who captained Burwell’s first team to eighth place in the EAPL last term, will continue in his role as skipper of the senior side.