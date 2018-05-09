Champs have little too much for hosts

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Burwell & Exning (266-9)

lost to Sudbury (354-8)

by 88 runs

Reigning champions Sudbury showed no mercy at Mingay Park on Saturday as they racked up the runs against the recently-merged Burwell & Exning.

When Burwell’s Tyron Koen trapped Sudbury opener and Suffolk captain Adam Mansfield for a duck, it reduced the visitors to 11-1.

All looked well for the hosts, but they did not manage to claim another wicket until Sudbury had put 292 runs on the board.

That is because opener Tom Huggins scored a fourth consecutive EAPL century before he fell to the bowling of Sam Rippington for 158 off just 125 balls, while number three Darren Batch made 108 before falling to Ben Seabrook.

It was a partnership that ultimately took the game away from Burwell & Exning, despite overseas all-rounder Koen ending with figures of 5-55 from his 10 overs.

Burwell & Exning’s reply got off to a poor start when Tim Catley was dismissed with only one run to his name.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals and, at one point, the hosts were floundering on 72-6.

However, an unbeaten century from Jamie Seabrook (119) — along with Paul Summerskill’s (56) half century — helped to drag Burwell & Exning first beyond the 100-run mark and then past 200.

The target was always going to be too much, though, and they eventually ended up 88 runs short.

The Cambridgeshire will be looking to bounce back when they head to Great Witchingham on Saturday (11am).

• There was final-ball drama as Mildenhall (222-8) won away at Cambridge Granta (221-7) by just one run on Saturday.

Batting first, Mildenhall were thankful for the performances of James Stamatis (75) and Tom Rash (70).

They were only two of four Mildenhall batsmen that managed to record double figures, with the other pair — Joe Reed (19) and Ben Curran (14) unable to surpass 20.

It meant hosting Granta were presented with a total they would have fancied their chances of reaching.

They put on 117 for the first wicket before Reed made the breakthrough, running out Tristan Blackledge for 45.

Reed then bowled to dangerous Ben Claydon for 80 and, after that dismissal, wickets were much easier to come by for the away team.

It all boiled down to the last ball of Granta’s 50 overs, with the hosts needing two runs to wrap up the victory.

The responsibility fell to Granta captain Jonathan Atkinson, who skied a bounce from Mildenhall’s Hugo Douglas towards the boundary.

A six would have sealed it for Granta but, thankfully for the visitors, Curran was waiting underneath the dropping ball to take the catch and earn his team 25 points in dramatic circumstances.

The victory has moved Mildenhall into second position after three matches, one of which was not played during a weekend of EAPL cancellations because of the wet weather.

On Saturday at Wamil Way they host a third-from-bottom Norwich team that are yet to taste victory this season (11am).