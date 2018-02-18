Burwell & Exning head into the new era with a home encounter

The newly-merged Burwell & Exning Cricket Club will begin their 2018 Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League campaign with a home clash against Copdock & Old Ipswichian.

The encounter will take place at Mingay Park in Burwell on April 14, while the team’s first match at Cotton End Road in Exning will occur on May 19 versus Vauxhall Mallards.

In total, six of the club’s games will be played in Burwell and the other five in Exning.

The first derby between Burwell & Exning and Mildenhall will take place at Mingay Park on June 2, with the return clash at Wamil Way set for August 18.

The Cambridgeshire side’s season will conclude on September 8, at home against Bury St Edmunds.

• Mildenhall, meanwhile, will open up on the road at Vauxhall Mallards — the same side they started against last term.

They play Bury away on May 19 and at home on August 4, with the curtain coming down on their campaign via a trip to Great Witchingham.

• It has been confirmed that the team who finishes bottom of the EAPL this season will enter into a play-off with the winning team(s) from the feeder leagues who wish to be promoted.

Should all of the teams from the feeder leagues not wish to be promoted or their ground does not meet the required criteria to play at a higher level, then the team in last place will remain in the EAPL.

• In the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One, Worlington will be looking for an improvement on last year’s struggles when they open up away at Elmstead on April 14.

Their first home game has pitted Maldon as their visitors on April 21, with the season finishing at Halstead on September 8.

• First up for Lakenheath in Division Two is a trip to the Essex coast to take on Clacton on April 14, with Haverhill their visitors a week later.

Heath’s season finishes on September 8 with a local derby at Mildenhall II.

• Fordham face a trip on the opening day of the Cambridgeshire & Huntingdonshire Premier League 1 North season when they come up against Terrington St Clement on May 5.

Cottenham will be their first visitors a week later, with the year ending against near-neighbours Burwell & Exning III on September 1.

• In League 1 South, Chippenham will host Linton Village on the opening day and will also be at home seven days later when Barrington provide the opposition.

Their season will also end on home soil when Wilbrahams make the trip to Chippenham Park.