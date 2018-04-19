Ben resumes captaincy as Mildenhall bolster ranks with quartet’s arrival

Having relinquished the captaincy part way through last term, Ben Shepperson is back in charge at Mildenhall Cricket Club for the upcoming 2018 campaign.

And he believes that with new arrivals bolstering the club’s strength in depth, it could be a memorable Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League (EAPL) season at Wamil Way.

Last year was one of consolidation for Mildenhall, having returned to the county’s top flight after a 10-year absence.

They made a bright start to life back in the EAPL, but fell away during the second half of the season and ended up ninth of 12 teams.

Shepperson attributes a lack of experienced players as one of the leading reasons behind the drop in form, but that has been addressed over the winter with signing of bowlers Hugo Douglas and Tom Rash from Copdock, plus batsman James Stamatis (Mistley) and Australian all-rounder Nick Maiolo.

With that new quartet in the ranks, the skipper feels Mildenhall should have higher aspirations this time around.

“We were pleased with the first half of the season, but it fell away in the second half — I think we only won one match,” said Shepperson.

“It highlighted the need for more strength in depth going forward.

“We have some very good young players at the club, but they would probably benefit from another year or two playing for the seconds.

“With the new signings, we have a squad of around 16 to 18 players all pushing to play first-team cricket.

“If you asked each individual player where they think we should finish this season, I think they would say anywhere between fourth and sixth and that, for me, is achievable.

“We need to get off to a good start, but then push on from there.”

Peter Worthington inherited the captaincy from Shepperson last year, with the Suffolk player keen to free himself of responsibility, leaving him to concentrate solely on his performances out in the middle.

However, he has resumed the role once again, as he explained: “To be honest there was not a lot of options, but I do not mind doing it.

“I am not the biggest fan of having control on the pitch, but player-wise we are in a bit of a transition so if the captain can stay the same, that will help.

“Of course I am proud to do it, hopefully it works out and we can have a good season.”

The weather-enforced delayed start to the new season sees Mildenhall open up proceedings at home against Swardeston, who won the EAPL five years in a row between 2012 and 2016, on Saturday (11am).

• Shepperson and Rash are in the Suffolk squad for Sunday’s T20 double-header against Cambridge MCCU at Sudbury.