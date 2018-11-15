Last year's Christmas event in Newmarket's High Street

Newmarket is gearing up for Christmas with the first major event of the festive season set for tomorrow.

X Factor winner Ben Haenow will be getting the celebrations under way at the clock tower when he switches on the town’s Christmas lights display at 7pm.

But the fun starts at 4pm with the High Street closed to traffic for fairground rides and stalls through to 8pm.

“Christmas in Newmarket is changing this year,” said Graham Philpot, Love Newmarket BID manager. “We have been continually building on the successes of the last couple of years and this year sees an increased number of events for all ages and high hopes for the town’s best-ever Christmas.

“This year we are putting on a huge number of diverse events. Starting with Ben switching on the town’s Christmas lights, we move to the Christmas Festival which this year sees an ice rink on the Severals and a new fun fair. “

Last year the Christmas lights were switched on by Coronation Street's Anthony Cotton and Cllr Andy Drummond, who was Newmarket's mayor

The town’s Christmas Festival will run over four days from Thursday, November 29, to Sunday, December 2, with a Christmas market in the High Street, The Guineas shopping centre, Crown Walk and Sun Lane selling high quality gifts and experiences from midday on the Thursday until 4pm on the Sunday.

Father Christmas will be in his grotto at Palace House Mews on December 1 and 2 and there will be a land train around the town.

“There’s plenty going on for children. They will be able to join in the fun by visiting Father Christmas, watching a pantomime or magic show, or taking the Christmas Land Train,” said Graham.