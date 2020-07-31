Cllr Andy Drummond was voted on to Suffolk County Council for Newmarket and Red Lodge at a by-election in January when he said he would do his utmost to get improved recycling provision for the town.

Now, he says, the time has come for those who have said that a centre is high on the list of what the town needs to answer one question:

Would you be prepared to pay £5 to take a carload of your recyclables to a centre based in the town rather than travel to free tips at Mildenhall, Ely or Bury St Edmunds?

Newmarket recycling centre (39596280)

Cllr Drummond, who has the support of Newmarket’s second Suffolk county councillor, Rachel Hood, and East Cambridgeshire councillors Amy Starkey and Alan Sharp, has had talks with the company to which Suffolk outsources its recycling.

Discussions have also been held with West Suffolk Council, which owns the site at Depot Road, and the Open Door charity which currently holds a lease and permit to operate on the site but was unable to make it pay.

“Now we have reached a point where we need to canvass support from residents - so we have asked the Newmarket Journal if they would be willing to assist and do this on our behalf,” said Cllr Drummond.

“Using the tonnage data from 2010 when the site was last operated by the county and using today’s recycling rates for the various waste streams the facility collects, it would be necessary to charge £5 per car carrying typically 50kg of mixed waste into the depot.

So, if you would like the facility to reopen and enjoy the convenience of being able to drop your recyclables off in Newmarket - the whole process taking less than an hour of your valuable time for the round trip - please respond positively to the survey.

To register your answer, email Alison Hayes at alison.hayes@newmarketjournal.co.uk stating whether you would be prepared to pay if a new recycling centre was to open in Newmarket.

