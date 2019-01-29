Work starts on Newmarket Academy's new library

Newmarket Academy library start (6696798)

Work has begun on a new state-of-the-art library at Newmarket Academy which has been funded by a substantial gift from Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum.

The founder of the Godolphin racing and breeding empire is to meet the entire cost of the library, which is expected to be ready for students and staff to use from the start of the new school year in September.

Students joined headteacher Nick Froy, chairman of governors Paul Reed and representatives of builders SEH French and architects Wincer Kievenaar in a special sod-cutting ceremony last week as building work got under way.

Mr Froy said: “This building will make a huge difference to our students and staff and also help to enhance the career opportunities of young people in the community. Sheikh Mohammed’s continued and considerable contribution to this school will make a significant difference to the lives of every student who attends our academy.”

Mr Reed added: “This is an exciting project for Newmarket Academy and the whole community. We cannot wait to see it take shape over the coming weeks and months.”

The library is a rare example of a new building at a state school being funded by a private individual. The start of work marks a halfway point in the five-year Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project, a shared vision between the town’s largest employer and its only secondary school to support and enrich the lives of young people in the community.