Work started this week on a 79-home development on land at Brickfields Stud in Newmarket's Exning Road

The houses being built range from one and two bedroom starter homes to five bedroom family properties, and there will also be a 30 per cent allocation of affordable homes to meet local housing need.

Permission for the development was granted in September last year and the first homes are expected to be released for sale in September this year.

Neil Farnsworth, senior planning manager for developer CALA Homes (North Home Counties), said: “We have worked closely with West Suffolk District Council and local residents throughout the planning process to ensure we create a sustainable development which enhances the existing community in Newmarket.

"By designing our homes to reflect the established architectural features of Newmarket, we seek to create a sense of place which is in keeping with its surroundings. Newmarket sits at the heart of the horse racing and breeding world which is why our design team wish to ensure that this history is respected and represented throughout the site.

Brickfield Stud development (26310916)

“As well as providing much needed new homes locally, we will be making a significant contribution towards local services and facilities including early-years and primary education, healthcare and play facilities.”

This week bulldozers moved on to the former stud paddocks and started clearing trees and woodland to make way for the new estate.

Read more Newmarket