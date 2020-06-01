Work starts on £80k extension to historic village church

Work is under way on an £80,000 extension at St Margaret’s Church in Chippenham.

When complete the new building will mean the church will have its own kitchen and toilet facilities.

“Both of which will enable us to serve our community and generally make our church a more welcoming space for all,” said the Rev David Cleugh, who is rector of the Three Rivers group of parishes which also includes Fordham, Isleham, Kennett and Snailwell.

The Rev David Cleugh with worker Terry Cross outside Chippenham church where work has begun on anextension. Picture: Mark Westley

“In the past we have had to send guests at weddings who needed to use the toilet to the village pub,” he added.

The project is due to be completed later this summer, and money was raised through Proms in the Park concerts held at Chippenham Park, and more recently through sponsorship of three runners in the Cambridge Half-Marathon.

Funding was also received from the Allchurches Trust. “We have also been fortunate to receive a generous grant from the AMEY community fund which has enabled us to start work in these strange times,” said Mr Cleugh.

Read more Newmarket