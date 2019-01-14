The memorial hall gardens is closed as work continues on its play area. Pictures by Phil Fuller

Work is progressing well on the project to refurbish Newmarket’s much-loved memorial hall gardens play area.

The gardens have now been closed since November and are scheduled to re-open in April this year once the work is complete.

It's set to include a zipline and a new water feature

This aerial photographs show the excavated water feature area on the right, which will be re-modelled with jets of water activated by foot pads.

They also show the area which will accommodate the zip wire, in the rectangle patch pictured below. Other features planned include a feature castle, nets and slides.

Newmarket's memorial hall gardens play area is costing more than £200,000 to complete and is scheduled to open in April.

Funding for the project is coming from the town council which is putting in more than £200,000 as well as taking out a public works loan of £180,000. A further £10,000 is coming from the Suffolk Community Foundation and £25,000 through West Suffolk Council’s section 106 agreements.