Work progressing on refurbishment of Newmarket's much-loved memorial hall gardens play area
Work is progressing well on the project to refurbish Newmarket’s much-loved memorial hall gardens play area.
The gardens have now been closed since November and are scheduled to re-open in April this year once the work is complete.
This aerial photographs show the excavated water feature area on the right, which will be re-modelled with jets of water activated by foot pads.
They also show the area which will accommodate the zip wire, in the rectangle patch pictured below. Other features planned include a feature castle, nets and slides.
Funding for the project is coming from the town council which is putting in more than £200,000 as well as taking out a public works loan of £180,000. A further £10,000 is coming from the Suffolk Community Foundation and £25,000 through West Suffolk Council’s section 106 agreements.
