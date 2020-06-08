Work on Newmarket's Rutland Arms hotel well under way

The £8 million project to renovate Newmarket’s iconic Rutland Arms Hotel is now well under way as these stunning aerial shots by photographer Phil Fuller show.

Owner Review Hotels Ltd, which also owns the town’s Bedford Lodge Hotel, acquired the historic property in March 2018 and since then has been working on plans to restore, renovate, and refurbish the 17th century building.

Plans approved last year include enhancements to the main building and a re-build of the adjacent annexe building which will house luxury bedrooms, meeting rooms and conference rooms.

The £8 million project to renovate Newmarket’s iconic Rutland Arms Hotel is now well under way as these stunning aerial shots by photographer Phil Fuller show.

“We believe that our investment in this beautiful and historic coaching inn brings much needed investment both to the property, but also the town of Newmarket,” said hotel chief executive Noel Byrne.

The £8 million project to renovate Newmarket’s iconic Rutland Arms Hotel is now well under way as these stunning aerial shots by photographer Phil Fuller show.

The £8 million project to renovate Newmarket’s iconic Rutland Arms Hotel is now well under way as these stunning aerial shots by photographer Phil Fuller show.

Read more BusinessNewmarket