Work on Newmarket's long-awaited Aldi to start within months

Computer generated image of proposed Aldi store in Exning Road, Newmarket. (7326863)

Aldi have confirmed work on their long-awaited Newmarket store will begin this spring.

Two years ago the supermarket first announced plans to bring an outlet to the town at the former gasworks in Exning Road, next to the leisure centre.

And in May the German discounter said construction at the site would begin in autumn last year with the store opening in the first half 2019.

Last summer work at the site triggered a major emergency after a gas main was fractured. Since then, there has been little visible activity at the site, leading to speculation about its future.

But today an Aldi spokesman said construction will begin soon.

"Subject to the planning process, we hope to start the construction of our store this spring. We will keep the community updated on developments."

Work is expected to start at the Aldi site in the spring. Picture: Phil Fuller (7326363)

The new store, which is likley to provide 50 new jobs, would be built at the front of the site with a sales area of 1,254 square metres and parking for 119 cars.

It will be accessed from a new roundabout in Exning Road and the supermarket will be roughly the height of a two-storey residential building.

The site, which has sat unused for more than 30 years, was set to become a Morrisons after the Bradford-based company won planning permission in 2013.

But two years later, after a string of disappointing sales results, the Britain's fourth largest supermarket pulled out and in March 2017 Aldi acquired the site.