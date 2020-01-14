Work at Newmarket's new Aldi begins in earnest as academy head warns of 'considerable disruption'

Newmarket's newest supermarket is set to open in August as work began in earnest on its Exning Road site this week.

Work building the discount store stepped up on Monday as contractors started their first full week on the project.

Over the next 18 weeks there is expected to be disruption on Exning Road as workers build a new roundabout to access the supermarket at the junction with Newmarket Community Hospital.

And the build is set to impact on pupils getting to and from nearby Newmarket Academy.

Nick Froy, the school's head teacher, told parents "there will undoubtedly be considerable disruption to traffic" during the development.

From next week the footpath on the school side will be closed, with students having to use two sets of temporary crossings opposite the garage and working man's club to get to the academy.

He said he was negotiating with builders to see if it was possible for students to access the school through the footpath behind Newmarket Motor Company and building a path across grass behind the Astroturf to save them having to use the temporary lights.

"We will make sure there is a high staff presence at the crossing points to provide additional safety as the students arrive and leave school," he told parents.

"I realise the Aldi development will have significant impact over the period of the development and we hope to be able to work more closely with the contractor to ensure that we can be as collaborative as possible."

An Aldi spokesman today said: "Construction work on our new Newmarket store is progressing well, and we are looking forward to opening in August 2020, creating up to 40-50 new jobs and making it even easier for residents to shop and save closer to home."

When plans were first revealed two years ago they were greeted with enthusiasm by town residents who took part in a public consultation.

Out of 902 people who responded to a questionnaire, 828 or 92 per cent of people were in favour of the development.

The site is the latest to have work begin. Last week workers began clearing land at Brickfield Stud, preparing the site for 76 new homes to be built on the former studland.

