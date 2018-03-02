Wood Ditton's Blackbirds Inn destroyed by blaze

A blaze has destroyed the popular Blackbirds Inn at Wood Ditton.

The fire started at about 10am today when strong winds blew the chimney stack off onto the 17th century pub's thatched roof.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof by shocked villagers who gathered as firefighters tried to contain the blaze, not helped by the strong gusts which were fanning the flames.

About 30 firefighters were at the scene, with crews from around Cambridgeshire and Suffolk battling the blaze.

The popular pub and restaurant on Ditton Green, formerly known as The Three Blackbirds, re-opened a year ago after an extensive refurbishment carried out by owners The Chestnut Group which bought it in August 2016.

A spokesman from The Chesnut Group said: "There were no customers in The Blackbirds Inn at the time and all members of staff were able to safely exit the building.

Over 30 firefighters attended the scene

"The management at The Blackbirds Inn and its parent company, The Chestnut Group, are working with the Fire Brigade to establish the cause of the fire.

"Significant damage has been caused to the building and the site will be closed until further notice."

The popular Wood Ditton pub was re-opened a year ago