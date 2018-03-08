Women celebrate a world of wonders

The 'wonder and beauty of all God’s creation' was the theme of Women’s World Day of Prayer.

It was designed this year by the women of Suriname, a small country on the north-east coast of South America.

Newmarket’s non-denominational service was hosted by the town’s Roman Catholic Church, where co-ordinator Margaret Armstrong, a turtle custodian on the island of Tobago for part of the year and author of a fantasy adventure about the creatures, provided a life-size model of a giant leatherback turtle as a centrepiece.

Plans for some women to dress in the cotton costumes of African or Indian slaves – the ancestors of many Surinamese – were shelved because of Friday’s far from tropical Suffolk weather.