Women celebrate a world of wonders

Special service marks Women's World Day of Prayer
The 'wonder and beauty of all God’s creation' was the theme of Women’s World Day of Prayer.

It was designed this year by the women of Suriname, a small country on the north-east coast of South America.

Newmarket’s non-denominational service was hosted by the town’s Roman Catholic Church, where co-ordinator Margaret Armstrong, a turtle custodian on the island of Tobago for part of the year and author of a fantasy adventure about the creatures, provided a life-size model of a giant leatherback turtle as a centrepiece.

Plans for some women to dress in the cotton costumes of African or Indian slaves – the ancestors of many Surinamese – were shelved because of Friday’s far from tropical Suffolk weather.